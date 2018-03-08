English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISL 2018 Final Shifted from Kolkata to Bengaluru
The Indian Super League (ISL) football final has been shifted from Kolkata to Bengaluru, the organisers announced on Thursday.
Representative Image (Credit: Getty Images.)
Mumbai: The Indian Super League (ISL) football final has been shifted from Kolkata to Bengaluru, the organisers announced on Thursday.
"Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today announced shift of venue for Hero Indian Super League 2017/18 final from Kolkata to Bengaluru," a media release said.
"The grand finale will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 8 pm onwards", the release added.
Four teams - debutants Bengaluru FC, who topped the league stage, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC and FC Pune City are contesting the two-legged semi finals.
The first leg of the first semi-final between BFC and Pune had ended in a goalless draw at Pune's Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi on Wednesday.
FC Goa are playing against Chennaiyin FC in the first leg of the second semi-final on Saturday at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
