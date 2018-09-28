Motivated Kerala Blasters Hoping to Rustle Well-balanced ATK in ISL 2018 Opener

Former champions ATK and Kerala Blasters will lock horns in the season opener of the fifth edition of the Indian Super League, at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday.Both teams finished outside the top four playoff spots last season, and are hoping to change their fortunes this season. While ATK sacked their coach Teddy Sheringham mid-way through the season owing to a poor run of results, Kerala Blasters parted ways with Rene Muelensteen for the same reasons.Former Bengaluru FC manager Ashley Westwood and ex-England goalkeeper David James were the respective replacements for the clubs, but only James remains now, with Steve Coppell taking charge of ATK after managing Jamshedpur FC last season.ATK has roped in quite a few big names who have previously done well in the ISL, with six of their seven foreign players having experienced the league before. Chief among them is former Bengaluru FC centre-back John Johnson, who will be at the heart of things defensively.Thirty-four year old Manuel Lanzarote, who played for FC Goa last season will captain ATK in this edition, and will be the main threat in midfield. He might be ageing, but his return of 13 goals and 6 assists from last season speaks for itself.In attack, ATK has added Nigerian striker Kalu Uche to their ranks, who played for Delhi Dynamos in the previous season. And out of the 19 Indians in the squad, six have been retained – Debjit Majumdar, Prabir Das, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jayesh Rane, Komal Thatal and Hitesh Sharma. It will be interesting to see how Lyngdoh does on his return to competitive football, after sustaining a knee injury last December.While on paper it may seem like ATK have managed to cherry-pick some of the best players in the league, Kerala Blasters’ mix of promising Indian talent and experienced defensive players is one that the club hopes will stand it in good stead in the long run.Cyril Kali and Nemanja Lakic-Pesic are options in defense, along with the Indian national team centre-back duo of Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika hoping to repeat their performances at the club level. While Edathodika will not be available for the start of the league as he is serving a three-match ban, he will be a good option for the team in the long run.Zakeer Mundampara, Halicharan Narzary and Seiminlen Doungel will provide pace and width to the Blasters’ attack, who will look to exploit ATK’s defence on the flanks if given a chance.The opening match could very well be decided by which team wins the battle in midfield, with the Blasters lacking the presence of an Indian players who could dictate things in the middle of the park. They will also have to make sure they do not ship in any early goals, given that a passionate and partisan crowd is expected at the YBK.“Rivalry between Kerala and ATK is biggest in ISL. Both teams have played two finals, close ones at that,” Kerala manager David James said. “Of course, ATK have the upper hand when it comes to dominance. Also, the fixture will have the biggest attendance figures in the league stage. But as much as we want to win against ATK, one game will not define the season.”Steve Coppell, on the other hand, reflected on the differences between the two teams, having been at the helm of affairs at Kerala Blasters previously.“It (ATK) definitely has a different vibe from the other places I’ve been to,” he said. “I was very fortunate in my first season to be at Kerala and match days were amazing you know, a sea ofyellow. But here, you get a sense of a football feeling all week long.“You know, the people you speak to in the streets, they’re really looking forward to the new season and looking forward to having regular football on their doorsteps again.”Both teams possess players that can do the job in attack, and one can certainly expect goals from the match. But with two English football pragmatists also at the helm of affairs at both clubs, it would also not be surprising to see an intense, tactical battle with neither team willing to be too adventurous. An intriguing battle, to kick-off a long Indian Super League season awaits.