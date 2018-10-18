English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISL 2018: Mumbai Eye First Win of The Season Against Pune in Maha Derby
With a loss and a draw in the first two outings, a struggling Mumbai City FC will be eyeing to record their first win of the season when they take on state rivals FC Pune City in the Indian Super League on Friday.
Pranjal Prakash Bhumij of Mumbai City FC takes a shot at the goal and scores 1st goal against Kerala Blasters FC in Hero ISL (Image : ISL)
Loading...
Mumbai: With a loss and a draw in the first two outings, a struggling Mumbai City FC will be eyeing to record their first win of the season when they take on state rivals FC Pune City in the Indian Super League on Friday.
Mumbai have started the season in an unimpressive fashion - with a 2-0 loss at home to Jamshedpur FC, followed by an away 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters.
So the 'Islanders', coached by Jorge Costa, are expected to come out on Friday with all guns blazing. Mumbai will have to improve in all areas, particularly in defence, as they have conceded three goals in the two games so far.
Mumbai boast of some of the best players in the League - Paulo Machado (Portugal), Senegal's Modou Sougou, striker Rafael Bastos (Brazil) and Subhashish Bose. If Sougou and Bastos play to their potential, they can pose a threat to any side and Pune will be no exception in the 'Maharashtra Derby' at the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri.
Mumbai have strengthened their defence with Bose, but that area still remains a concern. They also have Romanian Lucian Goian, Arnold Issoko (Congo), Souvik Ghosh and Anwar Ali to protect the citadel. All of them will have to buckle up against a strong Pune attack.
The hosts also missed several opportunities to score in the first two games, and this is another area of concern for the team management. The coveted ISL crown has eluded Mumbai for the past
four seasons and a win will surely boost the side's confidence going deeper into the tournament.
Also, all eyes will be on Amrinder Singh, whose role in keeping a clean sheet will be crucial for Mumbai. On the other hand, Pune, who managed to eke out a 1-1 draw against Delhi Dynamos, will also be targeting their first win of the season.
Pune also possess a string of good strikers, along with mid-fielders and defenders, and will surely pose a threat to Mumbai in their own backyard.
The kick-off is at 7.30 pm.
Mumbai have started the season in an unimpressive fashion - with a 2-0 loss at home to Jamshedpur FC, followed by an away 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters.
So the 'Islanders', coached by Jorge Costa, are expected to come out on Friday with all guns blazing. Mumbai will have to improve in all areas, particularly in defence, as they have conceded three goals in the two games so far.
Mumbai boast of some of the best players in the League - Paulo Machado (Portugal), Senegal's Modou Sougou, striker Rafael Bastos (Brazil) and Subhashish Bose. If Sougou and Bastos play to their potential, they can pose a threat to any side and Pune will be no exception in the 'Maharashtra Derby' at the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri.
Mumbai have strengthened their defence with Bose, but that area still remains a concern. They also have Romanian Lucian Goian, Arnold Issoko (Congo), Souvik Ghosh and Anwar Ali to protect the citadel. All of them will have to buckle up against a strong Pune attack.
The hosts also missed several opportunities to score in the first two games, and this is another area of concern for the team management. The coveted ISL crown has eluded Mumbai for the past
four seasons and a win will surely boost the side's confidence going deeper into the tournament.
Also, all eyes will be on Amrinder Singh, whose role in keeping a clean sheet will be crucial for Mumbai. On the other hand, Pune, who managed to eke out a 1-1 draw against Delhi Dynamos, will also be targeting their first win of the season.
Pune also possess a string of good strikers, along with mid-fielders and defenders, and will surely pose a threat to Mumbai in their own backyard.
The kick-off is at 7.30 pm.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Namaste England Movie Review: It's a Shoddy Tale of Misplaced Nationalism and Oddly Timed Sexism
- Avengers 4: Thor and Captain America's Revamped Look Leaked
- Nothing to See Here: Sri Lanka to Revoke Rogue Bikini Ban
- PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Lands October 25 With Night Mode And Halloween Theme
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...