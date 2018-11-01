English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISL 2018/19: Michael Soosairaj Brace Sees Jamshedpur FC Beat FC Goa
Michael Soosairaj struck twice in Jamshedpur FC's emphatic 4-1 victory over FC Goa in an Indian Super League encounter on Thursday.
(Image: Twitter/IndSuperLeague)
Jamshedpur: Michael Soosairaj struck twice in Jamshedpur FC's emphatic 4-1 victory over FC Goa in an Indian Super League encounter on Thursday.
Soosairaj scored in the 17th and 50th minute while Memo (77th) and India international Sumit Passi (78th) rounded off the tally.
For FC Goa, Mourtada Fall scored the lone goal in the 33rd minute.
The five changes made by Cesar Ferrando in the form of Gaurav Mukhi, Pablo Morgado, Robin Gurung, Bikash Jairu and Pratik Chawdhury worked wonders.
The home side scored in the 17th minute, thanks to Soosairaj. Cidoncha's corner was headed down by Memo inside the box, which fell on the feet of Pratik.
Pratik fed Soosairaj with the perfect pass and the former Chennai City FC winger slotted the ball home.
After starting the game on a defensive note, FC Goa slowly came out of their shell and started attacking.
The visitors equalised in the 32nd minute when Fall headed home from a Hugo Boumous' free-kick. Soosairaj again got his team the lead with a brilliant strike after change of ends.
He exchanged a one-two with Sergio Cidoncha in their own half before forwarding a through ball down the left flank. Soosairaj outpaced Seriton Fernandes, entered the penalty box and chipped the ball over Mohammad Nawaz, who had come off his line.
Goa lacked flair in the attacking third and failed to trouble the Jamshedpur FC defence as the second half progressed.
Memo consolidated Jamshedpur's lead in the 77th minute converting a rebound.
Passi's strike just a minute after Memo's goal was the final nail in FC Goa's coffin.
Jamshedpur FC moved to the second position on the league table with 10 points from six matches. Goa are currently placed third.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
