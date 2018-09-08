English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISL: Mumbai City FC Sign Bengaluru's Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
Mumbai City FC completed their last signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), bringing on board India's Under-23 football player Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.
Image for representative purposes only. Credit: ISL.
Loading...
Mumbai: Mumbai City FC completed their last signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), bringing on board India's Under-23 football player Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.
The club made the announcement Saturday through a media statement.
Dakshinamurthy, from Bengaluru, had been part of the Ozone Academy set up for three years before he broke into the first team squad when he was aged just 17.
Since then, the 20-year-old footballer has been an integral part of the team, playing for different Indian age group squads.
His latest stint was being part of the Stephen Constantine-coached U-23 squad that participated in the SAFF Suzuki Cup in Dhaka.
Dakshinamurthy belongs to a footballing family, with his uncle having turned out for clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, while his younger brother recently went out for a training stint to Denmark.
"We have great faith in Vignesh. He is young, talented and is full of promise. We are delighted to welcome him into the MCFC family," CEO of Mumbai City FC Indranil Das Blah said.
This year's ISL edition will kick-off on September 29.
The club made the announcement Saturday through a media statement.
Dakshinamurthy, from Bengaluru, had been part of the Ozone Academy set up for three years before he broke into the first team squad when he was aged just 17.
Since then, the 20-year-old footballer has been an integral part of the team, playing for different Indian age group squads.
His latest stint was being part of the Stephen Constantine-coached U-23 squad that participated in the SAFF Suzuki Cup in Dhaka.
Dakshinamurthy belongs to a footballing family, with his uncle having turned out for clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, while his younger brother recently went out for a training stint to Denmark.
"We have great faith in Vignesh. He is young, talented and is full of promise. We are delighted to welcome him into the MCFC family," CEO of Mumbai City FC Indranil Das Blah said.
This year's ISL edition will kick-off on September 29.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gali Guleiyan Review: Manoj Bajpayee-Starrer Is a Must-Watch Film, But Demands a Strong Stomach
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk Smokes Cannabis, Drinks Whiskey on Joe Rogan's Live Web Show
- Karan Johar Says No Information on Sexual Individuality Disturbs Him
- Diego Maradona's New Club Owned by Powerful Clan With Drug Trafficking Ties
- New Apple Watch Series 4 Images Indicate Bigger Display With Higher Resolution
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...