ISL: Mumbai City FC Sign Bengaluru's Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Mumbai City FC completed their last signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), bringing on board India's Under-23 football player Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2018, 4:20 PM IST
Image for representative purposes only. Credit: ISL.
Mumbai: Mumbai City FC completed their last signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), bringing on board India's Under-23 football player Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.

The club made the announcement Saturday through a media statement.

Dakshinamurthy, from Bengaluru, had been part of the Ozone Academy set up for three years before he broke into the first team squad when he was aged just 17.

Since then, the 20-year-old footballer has been an integral part of the team, playing for different Indian age group squads.

His latest stint was being part of the Stephen Constantine-coached U-23 squad that participated in the SAFF Suzuki Cup in Dhaka.

Dakshinamurthy belongs to a footballing family, with his uncle having turned out for clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, while his younger brother recently went out for a training stint to Denmark.

"We have great faith in Vignesh. He is young, talented and is full of promise. We are delighted to welcome him into the MCFC family," CEO of Mumbai City FC Indranil Das Blah said.

This year's ISL edition will kick-off on September 29.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
