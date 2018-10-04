ISL 2018/19: Rana Gharami Announces Arrival in Style, Sets Sights on ATK

Dream debut for Rana Gharami as he scored a belter of a goal for @DelhiDynamos!



As half-time approached at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi Dynamos’ first home game of the ISL season against FC Pune City, the ball fell to Dynamos centre-back Rana Gharami. With time and space at his disposal, he unleashed a rocket of shot that nestled into the top right-hand corner of the net. Pune goalkeeper Vishal Kaith could do nothing about it.ISL debuts don’t come much better than this. Gharami may be a new name in the league, having been signed by the Dynamos on a free transfer from Mohun Bagan, but the 27 year-old’s strike ensured that he won’t be forgotten any time soon.“It feels nice (scoring the goal) because it was my first game in the ISL,” he said after the match which ended 1-1. Gharami’s strike was cancelled out by a late FC Pune City equalizer, spoiling what would otherwise have been a perfect debut for the defender.“Unfortunately, we conceded at the end of the game, but it’s okay. Pune are also a very good team and they have a good blend of experienced and young players. They also have a good coach, we’ll now try and give our best in the next game which is against ATK.”Gharami seems to be settled at Delhi Dynamos, and with the presence of right-back Pritam Kotal, he’s certainly not missing home comforts. On the football pitch, the distance between centre-back and right-back isn’t too much, and he explains how it is poetic that the duo find themselves playing for the same ISL team, after being together for many years.“I was in a small club for two years, and then Mohammedan Sporting came in for me after spotting me in a football camp. Pritam Kotal and I used to go to the same football camp. In fact, his house was not far away from mine, maybe ten to fifteen minutes away.”Delhi’s next match against ATK now gives Gharami a chance to face a team from the city he has spent a majority of his life in. “We have two weeks to prepare so it will be good, we will give it our best,” he signs off.