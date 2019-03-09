English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISL 2019: FC Goa Hammer Five Past Mumbai in First-Leg
A one-sided affair at the Mumbai Football Arena saw Mumbai City FC succumb to a 5-1 loss at the hands of FC Goa in the first leg of the second semi-final of the Indian Super League 2018-19.
(Pic Credits: ISL Twitter)
Mumbai: A one-sided affair at the Mumbai Football Arena saw Mumbai City FC succumb to a 5-1 loss at the hands of FC Goa in the first leg of the second semi-final of the Indian Super League 2018-19.
A double from Mourtada Fall on either side of Jackichand Singh and Ferran Corominas’s goals, followed by a late strike by Brandon Fernandes was enough to overpower the solitary early goal from Rafael Bastos and the Gaurs took a massive step towards cementing their place in the ISL 2019 final.
The game started off to a tense back-and-forth between both sides, with the visitors playing on the counter while the Islanders focused on possessions for the bulk of the first half.
Rafael Bastos went into the books early, having protested against the referee’s decision for the retake of throw-in.
But the Brazilian would grab attention for the right reasons few moments later as Nkufo Arnold made a piercing run from the right flank, crossed in an inviting ball and an unmarked Bastos tapped it in from close range to break the deadlock.
Joyner Lourenco received the second yellow card of the game and for Mumbai City, having brought down Jackichand by his shirt and the referee spotted the foul.
However, the 26-year-old attacker would have the last laugh in the half, levelling the game. Coro had an attempt from 25 yards but Mumbai’s Amrinder Singh managed to get his hands to it. The save went straight into the path of Jackichand who smashed it home to level the score.
It didn’t take long for the Gaurs to gain the lead to build on the momentum. A sharp corner kick in the 39th minute across the goal from Fernandes was missed by all the blue shirts in the box. Subasish Bose failed to keep up with Mourtada at the far post, who headed it home, much to the delight of Sergio Lobera.
Their advantage was nearly pegged back just before half-time twice by the hosts – both from Mumbai’s talisman Modou Sougou. Carlos Pena conceded the free-kick just outside the box. Paulo Machado’s shot rebounded off the Goan wall, Rafael Bastos fired the ball into the box which found its way to Sougou. The 34-year-old turned and placed the ball towards the bottom left corner, only to for Kumar’s leg to deflect the ball away.
Sougou did put the ball in the net before half-time was called, only to see the linesman’s flag raised. It was Bastos with the shot again and Peter with the poor save. The loose ball was slotted home but it was ruled off-side.
Five minutes into the second half, Jackichand Singh was allowed to run freely on the right and Corro at the far post completed the formality.
Things got bad to worse for Jorge Costa’s men just under the hour mark. Mourtada managed to battle through the blue shirts in the box and got to the end of Fernandas’ corner to make it four.
Fernandas then made it five for the visitors in the 81st minute. Hugo Boumous, who had come on for Ahmed Jahouh, played a near-perfect pass through ball to the Goan and he slipped it past Amrinder at the near post.
Mumbai had their fair share of opportunities, having hit eight shots on target out of 12. But like they have been throughout the season, the Gaurs were more clinical on the night.
The second leg will be played at the Fartorda Stadium on Tuesday, with Mumbai facing a massive task of overcoming a four-goal deficit.
| Edited by: Ashish Pant
