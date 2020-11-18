ISL 2020-21: Ahead of Indian Super League, Twitter Introduces 'Special' Hashtags

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020) season is ready to roll. After a break of several months, Indian football will return to action with one of the country’s most loved and cherished seasons. Like always, fans will play an important role with their engagement and support even though they will be watching from home this year. ISL enjoys a huge audience who enjoy conversations around the game.

Therefore, this time around to bring the sport frenzy closer, the Hero ISL has joined hands with the biggest micro-blogging platform, Twitter. Ahead of the campaign, the social media site has launched a new set of emojis. This will not only evoke more interest from fans but also raise the fun and excitement level for the upcoming season. Fans can use hashtags like #LetsFootball or #ISLTwitter while tweeting about the Hero ISL 2020. The league-specific emojis during the 2020-21 season can be used by fans across the world to show love for the league.

This partnership will also allow the clubs to use their individual hashtags. Each hashtag will flash an attractive emoji which fans can use on match days and cheer their favourite teams.

Move over cricket, #ISL is back.We're launching 12 emojis in 4 languages for the upcoming season, #LetsFootball? pic.twitter.com/YqmlOcwQdt — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 18, 2020

The Club hashtags are as follows:

1. SC East Bengal: #WeAreSCEB or #ChhilamAchiThakbo

2. Jamshedpur FC: #JamKeKhelo or #जमकेखेलो

3. Odisha FC: #OdishaFC or #ଆମଟିମ୍ଆମଗେମ୍

4. Bengaluru FC: #WeAreBFC or #ನಮ್ಮಬೆಂಗಳೂರು

5. Mumbai City FC: #MumbaiCity or #AamchiCity

6. Kerala Blasters FC: #WhyWePlay or #YennumYellow

7. Hyderabad FC: #HyderabadFC or #HarKadamNayaDum

8. Chennaiyin FC: #AllInForChennaiyin or #AattamReloaded

9. FC Goa: #ForcaGoa or #RiseAgain

10. ATK Mohun Bagan FC: #Mariners or #JoyMohunBagan

11. NorthEast United FC: #StrongerAsOne or #NEUFC

The initiative will play a big role in connecting fans to their clubs and the tournament, since the season will be undergoing behind closed doors. Fans will be virtually able to show instant support and participate in conversations. The league will open with a match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC in the curtain raiser this year on November 20.