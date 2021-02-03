ISL 2020-21: Assistant Coach Gerald Peyton Appointed as Odisha FC's Interim Head Coach

Odisha FC have announced Assistant Coach Gerald Peyton as the Interim Head Coach till the end of the ongoing seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). Speaking on the recent development, Coach Peyton said, "I have agreed to become the Odisha FC Interim Head Coach for the rest of the games, we have six games left. I am going to go with a lot of hard work that's been done already by myself and Stuart (Baxter). I am going to carry on and try and win as many games as possible with the young players, with the team that we have and the way we have been playing."

"My job is to make sure that we show fight, resolve and pride every time we step onto that pitch. Hopefully, we can give the fans a lot of good things to be proud of as we have been grateful for their support so far," he further added.

Odisha FC sacked Stuart Baxter on Tuesday, just hours after his shocking comment on LIVE TV. Odisha FC were forced to issue a public apology after Baxter's comment, which was met with massive outrage in the Indian football circle.

Odisha FC had a penalty decision go against them when Diego Mauricio was brought down by TP Rehenesh. Mauricio was through on goal when Rehenesh came forward to collect the ball but instead, he caught Mauricio. The referee, however, deemed it to be a touch from Rehenesh on the ball and gave Odisha a corner kick. Baxter was annoyed with the defeat and in the post-match interview to the broadcasters, he said, "One of my players will have to rape somebody or get raped himself if he is gonna get a penalty."

Following the interview, the club issued a statement apologising for Baxter's comments and said the matter will be handled internally.

"The Club is appalled at the comments made by Head Coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club.

"We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally," the club stated.

Club owner Rohan Sharma also took to Twitter to express his bewilderment on the comments and assured the fans that he was not going to take it lightly.

"I am absolutely disgusted and infuriated by the comments. I've said Odisha FC is a safe space for all, and to make light of a serious awful crime in such an offhanded way is reprehensible.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone on my behalf and the club's. Please be rest assured I am not going to take this matter lightly," he sai