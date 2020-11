ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan FC – Full Squad, Complete Fixture and Live Streaming

Legendary Indian football club Mohun Bagan, which is over 130-year old, merged with three-time Hero ISL champions ATK FC in July. After the merger, the team has been named ATK Mohun Bagan FC. This will be the first season of ATK Mohun Bagan FC after the merger.

After completion of the merger formalities, The Founder and chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), Nita Ambani, welcomed Mohun Bagan to the Indian Super League.

"The coming together of these two heavyweights marks a momentous chapter in the history of Indian sports. The new entity, ‘ATK Mohun Bagan FC’, holds vast potential for not just West Bengal or Indian football but internationally too," she said.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi

Midfielders: Boris Singh, Bradden Inman, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Glen Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, N Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Regin Micheal, Sahil Seikh

Forwards: David Williams, Manvir Singh, Md Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna

ATK Mohun Bagan FC Fixtures

November 20, Friday: Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 7.30 pm

November 27, Friday: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 3, Thursday: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC, Fatorda Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 7, Monday: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 11, Friday: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Hyderabad FC, Fatorda Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 16, Wednesday: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs FC Goa, Fatorda Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 21, Monday: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Bengaluru FC, Fatorda Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 29, Tuesday: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 7.30 pm

January 3, 2021, Sunday: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United FC, Fatorda Stadium, 7.30 pm

January 11, 2021, Monday: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC, Fatorda Stadium, 7.30 pm

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan FC Live Streaming: ATK Mohun Bagan FC matches will telecast on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels. Their fixtures will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.