ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan Unveil 'Green and Maroon' Home Kit With 'Champions' Tag

ATK Mohun Bagan unveiled their home jersey for 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League. The jersey has Mohun Bagan's iconic 'Green and Maroon' stripes.

"The home and away kits of our now unified club are a continuation of Mohun Bagan's great history. In the colours that are now synonymous with the glorious club, the kits are a celebration of the rich footballing cuture and tradition of our passionate Mariners.," the club said in statement.

The jerseys will have a 'Champions' tag below the team logo in honour of ATK's ISL win as well as Mohun Bagan's I-League triumph.

"The kit designs are a reflection of the legacies that have come together to build a brighter future. We hope that we can foster the community spirit and oneness which is the basis of support for the beautiful game for Mariners all over the globe," the statement added.

"My pronams to the many legends who have over the decades contributed to the great legacy that Mohun Bagan is. I seek their blessings in this new journey. Mohun Bagan has been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football. We respect the legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved. My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world-class team which earns its place in the international circuit," said principal owner Dr. Sanjiv Goenka.