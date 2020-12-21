ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan will be taking on Bengaluru FC in the 36th clash of the Indian Super League 2020-21 on Monday at the Fatorda Stadium. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

In their previous match, ATK Mohun Bagan outperformed Goa 1-0. They are placed at the second spot on the points table with 13 points. The team has won four of the six matches they have played as of now in this season. They have lost one game, while the remaining clash has ended in a draw.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC defeated Odisha FC 2-1 in their last ISL 2020-21 outing. They are positioned at third place in the standings with 12 points. Bengaluru FC have played six games, out of which, they have emerged victorious in three. Their remaining fixtures have ended in draws.

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan probable playing XI against Bengaluru FC: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC probable playing XI against ATK Mohun Bagan: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Francisco Gonzalez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will be available for live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.