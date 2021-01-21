News18 Logo

ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATKMB vs CFC Telecast, Team News
ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATKMB vs CFC Telecast, Team News

ISL 2020-21: ATKMB vs CFC, Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

After facing a loss and a draw in their last two games that resulted in dropping five points, ATK Mohun Bagan will be eyeing to make a comeback in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 when they take on Chennaiyin FC on Thursday, January 21. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC fixture is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.Despite the slight dip in form, the Kolkata Giants currently sit second with 21 points from eleven matches. Whereas, Chennaiyin FC are a few spots behind in the sixth position with 15 points after twelve matches.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

In their previous encounter earlier this season Chennaiyin FC held ATK Mohun Bagan to a 0-0 draw.

When will the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

The match will be played on January 21(Thursday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda..

What time will the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match begin?

The match will kick-off at 7:30 pmIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Roy Krishna (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams

ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Enes Sipovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Eli Sabia (C), Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Deepak Tangri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr


