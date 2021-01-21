ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATKMB vs CFC Telecast, Team News

After facing a loss and a draw in their last two games that resulted in dropping five points, ATK Mohun Bagan will be eyeing to make a comeback in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 when they take on Chennaiyin FC on Thursday, January 21. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC fixture is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.Despite the slight dip in form, the Kolkata Giants currently sit second with 21 points from eleven matches. Whereas, Chennaiyin FC are a few spots behind in the sixth position with 15 points after twelve matches.

In their previous encounter earlier this season Chennaiyin FC held ATK Mohun Bagan to a 0-0 draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Roy Krishna (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams

ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Enes Sipovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Eli Sabia (C), Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Deepak Tangri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr