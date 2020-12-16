ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Match 30 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch ATKMB vs FCG Telecast, Team News

Two ISL heavyweights square off in match 30 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, as ATK Mohun Bagan take on FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa, on Wednesday, December 16.

ATK Mohun Bagan had a great start this season with three wins from three games. However, in the following games, the Mariners slumped to a loss and a draw to Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC, respectively. They will aim to get back to their opening stride.

On the other hand, FC Goa opened their season with a 2-2 draw with Bengaluru FC. The Gaurs lost 1-0 to Mumbai City FC before drawing 2-2 with NorthEast United FC in the following games. They now enter the match on the back of consecutive wins against Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 and Odisha FC 1-0, respectively.

Antonio Lopez Habas will not be able to use the services of Sumit Rathi, Javi Hernandez and Michael Soosairaj against FC Goa, while FC Goa have no immediate injury concerns and are expected to go with the same line-up as they did against Odisha FC.

The ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa is scheduled kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa start?

The match will be played on December 16 (Wednesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa be played?

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Brad Inman, Javi Hernandez, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo