ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATKMB vs HFC Telecast, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan will square off against Hyderabad FC in match 24 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Friday, December 11.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into the fixture after facing their first loss of the season last week. They had an amazing three-match winning run in the tournament before going down 2-1 against Jamshedpur FC. They will be keen to bounce back with a win in the upcoming fixture against Hyderabad FC.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC have managed to stay unbeaten in ISL 2020-21 so far and are having a much better campaign than they did last time. The Nizams started the season with a win over Odisha FC and followed it up with two drawn matches. Coach Manuel Marquez Roca will be pleased with his side’s performance and will aim to stay unbeaten in the ISL when they take on the Mariners today evening.

ATK Mohun Bagan will miss Javi Hernandez for a couple of weeks due to his injury.

While, Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese will be unable to play for Hyderabad FC, as the duo are nursing injuries.

The ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC is scheduled kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC start?

The match will be played on December 11 (Friday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC be played?

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up against Hyderabad FC: Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Subhasish Bose; David Williams, Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up against ATK Mohun Bagan: Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Adil Khan, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana