ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC have both won their latest respective matches in the Indian Super League 2020-21. ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru by 2-0 while Jamshedpur defeated Chennai by 1-0. In terms of performance, ATK Mohun Bagan have been in good form and have also been on the winning end of the last three kick off that they have played. Currently, the team stand at the second position of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 10 wins and 33 points from 16 matches. Jamshedpur, on the contrary, have been in average shape the team have won two out of the last five matches and have 21 points from 17 matches that they have played till now.

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, February 14. The kick is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Here is a look at the probable starting11 of the two teams:

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal (GK), Robin Gurung, Mobashir Rahman, Tiri, Keegan Pereira, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Memo, Aitor Monroy, Piti, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Pranoy Halder, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How to watch the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.