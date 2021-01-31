ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATKMB vs KBFC Telecast, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan will be hoping to bounce back when they face strugglers Kerala Blasters in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The second match of Sunday in the ongoing ISL 2020-21 between the two sides will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa, January 31.

ATK Mohun Bagan are coming off a 1-2 loss against NorthEast United FC and would be desperate to get back to winning ways. The Kolkata giants have won seven out of their 13 matches to currently sit at the second place with 24 points to their name.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters had a patchy season so far in the season, however, the Men in Yellow have put up highly improved performances as they did not suffer a loss in their last four games. They have accumulated 15 points from the same number of games to languish at the ninth place in the ISL standings.

Both sides played in the ISL 2020-21 opener in November 2020, with the Kolkata side emerged winners.

When will the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC match start?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be played on January 31 (Sunday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC match be played?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC match begin?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC match will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Roy Krishna (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams

ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (C), Bakary Kone, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Seityasen Singh, Jordan Murray