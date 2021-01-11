ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Match 51 Schedule and Match Timings, When and Where to Watch ATKMB vs MCFC Telecast, Team News

In an exciting top of the table clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Monday, January 11.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into this clash on the back of a four-game unbeaten streak. The Mariners have been in excellent form, especially their defense that has given them four consecutive clean sheets, taking their overall tally to seven in this ISL edition. Antonio Habas' side currently occupy the second spot with 20 points in the ISL standings.

Meanwhile, table toppers Mumbai City FC will look to extend their winning streak as it would take them five points clear of others. Sergio Lobera's side have won seven matches and have drawn and lost just once each. The Islanders enter the clash after a 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC in their last game.

The upcoming encounter between the two sides will be their maiden clash this season. Mumbai City FC had faced the erstwhile ATK side 14 times across six ISL season. Both teams registered five wins each, while they shared points in four matches.

When will the ISL 2020-21ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match start?

The ISL 2020-21ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match will be played on January 11 (Monday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match be played?

The ISL 2020-21ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match begin?

The ISL 2020-21ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pmIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match?

ISL 2020-21ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder; Manvir Singh, Edu Garcia, David Williams; Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh; Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche