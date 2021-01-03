ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATKMB vs NEUFC Telecast, Team News

After a goalless match against Chennaiyin FC on December 29 last year, ATK Mohun Bagan will be trying to get back into form when they go against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League fixture on Sunday, January 2. The second match of the double-header Sunday will begin at 7.30pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

Antonio Lopez Habas' side have been playing well in the league so far. The Mariners have won five matches, with two draws in their kitty. Losing just one match, the team stand second on the ISL 2020 points table with 17 points. They will try their best to replace Mumbai City FC for the first position.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have been playing smartly throughout the series. The Highlanders have 11 points in their account. Though they have won just two matches in the league, they have avoiding losing the games, concluding them at draws five times.

When will the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC match start?

The ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC match will be played on January 3 (Sunday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC match be played?

The ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

The ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC match?

The ISL 2020-21 matches are being telecasted on Star Sports Network TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC match?

The live streaming of Indian Super league 2020-21 matches is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan (C), Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Gurmeet (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot (C), Federico Gallego, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Britto PM