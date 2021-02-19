ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming: One of the most anticipated clashes, the Kolkata Derby is eagerly awaited by fans all over India as the fixture is more than just a match, but a fight to claim bragging rights. ATK Mohun Bagan are at the top of the table and have qualified for the Indian Super League elimination rounds, whereas SC East Bengal are ninth on the table and have had a disappointing run so far in the season. Other than three points up for grab, SC East Bengal will look avenge their defeat the last time these two sides met back in November. It is a must-watch clash as the Kolkata Derby does not come often and fans eagerly await for this exciting clash.

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up:

ISL ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up vs SC East Bengal: Roy Krishna, Marcelinho, David Williams, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Arindam Bhattacharya (GK)

ISL SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Anthony Pikington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Sourav Das, Sarthak Golgui, Raju, Gaikwad, Daniel Fox, Narayan Das, Subrata Paul

When is the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal live football match?

The ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal live football match will be played on February 19, 2021, at the Fatorda Stadium live from 7:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal live match streaming online?

Fans can watch the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal live football match streaming live online on Disney + Hotstar and JIO TV.

Where can I watch the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal telecast on TV?

Fans can watch the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal live match on TV on the following channels: For English commentary, the ISL ATKMB vs SCEB match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD. For Hindi commentary, the ISL ATKMB vs SCEB match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 3. The ISL ATKMB vs SCEBC match will also be telecasted on Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam). For regional languages, the ISL ATKMB vs SCEB match will be telecasted on Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.