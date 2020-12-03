ISL 2020-21: ATKMB vs OFC, Match 6 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan will square off against Odisha FC in match 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa on Thursday, December 3.

ATK Mohun Bagan have won their opening two games of the season, 1-0 against Kerala Blasters followed by a 2-0 win in the first-ever Kolkata derby over SC East Bengal. They currently are placed second in the ISL 2020-21 points table with six points from two games so far.

Whereas, Odisha FC do not share the same fortune as their opponents as they had a disappointing start to the season. They lost 0-1 against Hyderabad FC in their tournament opener, however, Stuart Baxter’s men resurged in the second game against Jamshedpur FC. They were 2-0 down by half-time, but Diego Maurico’s timely braces helped them level the scores. Odisha FC are currently placed second from bottom with one point from two games so far.

The ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC is scheduled kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) vs Odisha FC (OFC) start?

The match will be played on December 3 (Thursday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) vs Odisha FC (OFC) be played?

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) vs Odisha FC (OFC) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) vs Odisha FC (OFC)?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) vs Odisha FC (OFC)?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC FC Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose; Javi Hernandez; David Williams, Roy Krishna

Odisha FC Possible Playing XI: Kamaljit Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Saurabh Meher; Nandhakumar Sekar, Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio; Manuel Onwu