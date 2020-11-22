News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC and FC Goa Play Out 2-2 Draw, In Pics

FC Goa's Igor Angulo (Photo Credit: ISL)

FC Goa's Igor Angulo (Photo Credit: ISL)

Igor Angulo netted a brace to cancel out Cleiton Augusto and Juanan's goals as Bengaluru FC and FC Goa played out a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League

[caption id="attachment_3106397" align="alignnone" width="2064"]

Cleiton Silva
Bengaluru FC's Cleiton Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring against FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3106394" align="alignnone" width="2400"]

Igor Angulo
Substitute Brandon Fernandes influenced the second half with Igor Angulo in FC Goa's draw with Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3106391" align="alignnone" ]

Suresh Wangjam
Bengaluru FC youngster Suresh Wangjam tried hard to influence the game from midfield against FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3106388" align="alignnone" ]

Igor Angulo scored twice in 3 minutes as FC Goa drew level 2-2 with Bengaluru FC
Igor Angulo scored twice in 3 minutes as FC Goa drew level 2-2 with Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3106385" align="alignnone" ]

Juanan
Bengaluru FC defender Juanan initially doubled the lead in the second half against FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)[/caption]


