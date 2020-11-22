Next Story
ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC and FC Goa Play Out 2-2 Draw, In Pics
FC Goa's Igor Angulo (Photo Credit: ISL)
Igor Angulo netted a brace to cancel out Cleiton Augusto and Juanan's goals as Bengaluru FC and FC Goa played out a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League
- News18 Sports
- Last Updated: November 22, 2020, 22:12 IST
Bengaluru FC's Cleiton Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring against FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)[/caption]
Substitute Brandon Fernandes influenced the second half with Igor Angulo in FC Goa's draw with Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)[/caption]
Bengaluru FC youngster Suresh Wangjam tried hard to influence the game from midfield against FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)[/caption]
Igor Angulo scored twice in 3 minutes as FC Goa drew level 2-2 with Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)[/caption]
Bengaluru FC defender Juanan initially doubled the lead in the second half against FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)[/caption]