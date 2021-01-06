ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC Part Ways With Head Coach Carles Cuadrat

Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC have announced that they have parted ways with their head coach Carles Cuadrat on mutual consent. Assistant coach Naushad Moosa will take charge as the interim coach of the club with immediate effect.

“After deep deliberation with the management, we feel the club needs to head in a new direction – one where the ethos and philosophy of Bengaluru FC begin reflecting again. While we enjoyed success with Carles in the past, we felt there was a departure from the philosophy that we hold true this season, which prompted us to arrive at this decision,” said Parth Jindal, Director, Bengaluru FC.

"I want to express gratitude for everything that Carles has done for this wonderful football club. In the five years, he has spent with us, he has been through all the ups and downs we’ve experienced at BFC," he added.

The 2018-19 season champions have had a very uncharacteristic campaign so far in the ISL. They currently lie on the fifth position with 12 points after nine games, one point behind fourth-placed Jamshedpur FC and ten points behind league leaders Mumbai City FC.

Naushad Moosa, who has been associated with the club for four season now will take over the reins, his first assignment will be against SC East Bengal on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium.

“Naushad Moosa has been with the club for four seasons and we are confident he will get the team to play the kind of football that we have based our success on. Meanwhile, our search for a replacement has already begun and we will be bringing in someone who we believe can further the philosophy and style of this club,” Parth added.

The Blues under Cuadrat became the first and only team in the history of ISL to top the table and then win the title. Bengaluru also hold the League record of most consecutive wins (six), unbeaten streak (eleven games) and clean sheets (eleven) under the Spaniard's tutelage.

Speaking on the decision, Cuadrat said, "I greatly appreciate the club for giving me the opportunity to be head coach. It has been a relationship where I have been treated really well and a club that I will always have fond memories of. I would like to thank the owners and management whose vision has been excellent, players who have always been at my service, the staff that I have worked with and that have stood by my side across five seasons and the fans, who have been tremendous in their support, and without whom we could never have carved out so many beautiful nights at the Kanteerava and away. I wish the club all the luck through the season and beyond. This club and the people associated with it will forever be in my heart."