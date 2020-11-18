ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC - Team Squad, Full Fixture, Live Streaming

Bengaluru FC has been one of the most consistent performers in the ISL ever since they made their debut in 2017-18 season. The season five champions will start their ISL 2020-21 campaign with a fixture against two-time runner up FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatroda on Sunday, November 22.

Led by the iconic Sunil Chhetri, the team has roped in the likes of Brazilian Cleiton Silva, Spanish defender Franz Gonzalez and Norwegian Kristian Opseth. In this season, head coach Carles Cuadrat's intention would be to aim for the title which they lost last year, as they seem to have the apt team featuring some of the biggest name in domestic circuits like Harmanjot Khabra, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh to reclaim the ISL crown.

Bengaluru FC have been a constant fixture in the playoffs in each of the seasons they have participated so far. With the core of their experienced lot being retained and re-signed for this season, Cuadrat’s team will be looking to rise to the expectations pinned on them.

ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 Introduces a Series of Technological Innovations for the Season

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC Full squad:

Goalkeepers - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte

Defenders - Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang

Midfielders - Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar

Forwards - Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC Team fixtures:

Sunday, November 22 – Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 28 – Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Friday, December 4 – Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, December 8 – Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 13 – Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 17 – Bengaluru FC vs Odisha at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Monday, December 21 – Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Monday, December 28 – Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 9, 2021 – Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC Live Streaming:

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. All the matches will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.