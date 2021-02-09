ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan will be eyeing their third consecutive win in the league when they take on Bengaluru FC on Tuesday, February 9. The Mohun Bagan side has been in a solid form till now. They are placed at the number two position in the points table with 30 points and nine wins from 15 matches. The team has also previously defeated Bengaluru by 1-0 in the last encounter on December 21. ATK Mohun Bagan most recently beat Odisha by 4-1.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, have been out of form since the start of the season. The team has managed only 19 points from 16 matches. The team has lost five matches till now and has been on the winning end in four of them. Apart from this, all other matches have ended in a draw. This also includes their latest against Chennaiyin FC.

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday, February 9. The game will start from 7:30 PM IST.

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC starting probable line-up against ATK Mohun Bagan: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari, Fran Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Xisco Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan starting probable line-up against Bengaluru FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Marcelo Pereira

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.