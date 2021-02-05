ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch BFC vs CFC Telecast, Team News

Bengaluru FC square off against Chennaiyin FC today in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on February 5.

Both the former champions will be eyeing to get crucial three points to remain in contention for the playoffs. Bengaluru FC after a shaky initial few games in the season, are now rebuilding under a new interim coach, Naushad Moosa. They are showing glimpses of intent to change their team setup, as the Blues snapped out of their eight-match winless run in the tournament with a 2-0 win in their recent match.

Whereas, two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have been squandering a lot of chances this season. The Marina Machans are currently a pale shadow of their former self and are currently winless in their last four ISL fixtures. They are placed eighth in the ISL standings and need to win all of their remaining games to pose a challenge to the teams placed higher in the table.

Both sides have played a total of eight ISL matches between themselves. Bengaluru FC have won four and Chennaiyin FC have notched up three wins, while a solitary match ended in a draw.

The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

The match will be played on February 5 (Friday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match begin?

The match will kick-off at 7:30 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games will be available to live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Dimas Delgado, Francisco Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Kristian Opseth

ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia (C), Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves