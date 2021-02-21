ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Match 101 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch BFC vs FCG Telecast, Team News

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will cross swords with each other in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, on Sunday, February 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

In their last game, a rejuvenated Bengaluru FC side walked away with three points after an impressive 4-2 win over Mumbai FC at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim earlier this week. The former champions currently sit at sixth place with 22 points from the course of 18 games so far.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

On the contrary, FC Goa in their perennial hunt for the ISL title thrashed Odisha 3-1 last time out. The Guar's full-back Saviour Gama took home the ‘Winning pass of the Game' award for his skill during Jorge Ortiz's chipped-goal tonight. While his teammate Ivan Gonzalez claimed the 'Player of the Match' thanks to his goal and assist in the match. The Goan side currently occupy the fourth position with 27 points after the same number of games as their opponent.

The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match start?

The match will be played on February 21 (Sunday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match be played?

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match begin?

The match will kick-off at 7:30 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games will be available to live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Dimas Delgado, Francisco Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Kristian Opseth

ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Dheeraj Singh, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo