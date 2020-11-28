ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In the 9th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, Hyderabad FC will be squaring off against Bengaluru FC, aiming to score another victory to move up in the league table, presently placed at the 4th standing. The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC outing will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday, scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST.

Bengaluru FC will need high morale before they step into the field today, as their previous outing against FC Goa was concluded with a 2-2 draw. Despite taking a 2-0 lead against the Gaurs, Bengaluru FC couldn’t win the match as Igor Angulo scored two goals for his team within 3 minutes, in the second half of the game. Their line-up for tonight’s match will be the same as that in the previous outing.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, won three points straight in their first match of the series as they defeated Odisha FC 1-0 on Monday. However, coach Manuel Marquez can introduce a few changes for tonight’s game. Liston Colaco might get a place in the playing XI, while Adil Khan could be roped in place of Hitesh Sharma.

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC starting probable line-up against Hyderabad FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC starting probable line-up against Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Joao Victor, Ashish Rai, Adil Khan, Lluis Sastre, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match in India?

The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC live telecast will be available on TV on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi in India.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 SC Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match?

Football fans in India can watch ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.