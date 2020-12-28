ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Match 41 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch BFC vs JFC Telecast, Team News

Reigning champions Bengaluru FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in their last clash of the year of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match is scheduled to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatroda, Goa on Monday, December 28.

Bengaluru FC are in a comfortable third position on the ISL 2020-21 table with twelve points from seven games so far. They enter the match on the back of a narrow 0-1 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are placed sixth in the ISL standings and have been inconsistent so far. Owen Coyle’s men have 10 points from eight games so far and like Bengaluru FC, they too lost their last match to FC Goa 1-2.

However, the upcoming clash between the two sides is sure to be an alive and exciting one until the final whistle. The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match start?

The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played on December 28 (Monday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match be played?

The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match begin?

The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC?

The live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Pratik Chaudhari, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas, Erik Paartalu, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh

ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav