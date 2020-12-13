ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Kerala Blasters will be desperate to notch up their first win of the season in the Indian Super League when they lock horns against Bengaluru FC on Sunday. Kerala Blasters have only managed to notch up two points from four matches and will be keen to build some momentum and move up the ladder.

It will, however, not be an easy prospect against former ISL champions Bengaluru FC. Bengaluru FC are unbeaten so far, but they have managed to won just the one match when they clinched the fixture against Chennaiyin FC earlier this month.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat would want his side to carry on this momentum and hopefully, take all the points on offer against their southern neighbours.

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC probable starting XI against Kerala Blasters FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C)

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC probable starting XI against Bengaluru FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro (c), Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Nongdomba Naorem, Gary Hooper

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Goa match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match will be available for live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.