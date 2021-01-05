ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Match 48 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch BFC vs MCFC Telecast, Team News

In an exciting clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, Bengaluru FC will look to return to winning ways when they take on high flyers Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda on Tuesday, January 5.

Carles Cuadrat's side find themselves in the fifth place, with 12 points from eight games. The former champions, after an unbeaten six game streak this season, have lost their last two matches in a row.

Meanwhile, Sergio Lobera’s men are unbeaten in their last seven outings and are placed second on the ISL points table. They will look to extend their amazing form when they square off against Bengaluru FC tonight. The Islanders are just a point behind table toppers ATK Mohun Bagan, however, they have a game in hand.

Bengaluru will miss the services of Ashique Kuruniyan who could be out for the rest of the season due to facial fracture injuries. They will also be without Erik Paartalu who is suspended for tonight’s upcoming game after he received his fourth yellow card of the tournament.

Mumbai City FC have no injury or suspension concerns so far.

The ISL 2020-21 match between Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match start?

The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be played on January 5 (Tuesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match be played?

The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match begin?

The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches are being telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC?

Live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar; Dimas Delgado, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri; Kristian Opseth

ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Amrinder Singh; Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous; Bipin Singh; Adam le Fondre