ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Odisha FC registered their debut win in the Indian Super League on January 7 after beating Kerala Blasters by 4-2. Ever since that match the team have not been able to win another one. As a result, their last spot on the points table does not come as a surprise. In the latest match, the team managed a draw against Hyderabad after a 1-1 score.

Bengaluru FC too have not been in good shape of late as the team have been winless in the last five matches. The team have in fact been on the losing side of four out of the five latest fixtures. Most recently they lost against Kerala Blasters by 1-2 on January 20. Currently, they are at the seventh spot with 13 points and three wins to their credit.

The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, January 24 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC starting probable line-up against Odisha FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Juanan, Fran González, Rahul Bheke, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Amay Morajkar, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC starting probable line-up against Bengaluru FC: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Rakesh Pradhan, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio