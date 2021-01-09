ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch BFC vs SCEB Telecast, Team News

Bengaluru FC will look to move up to the fourth position in the race when they take on SC East Bengal in the next game of Indian Super League 2020-21 on Saturday. But for that they first need to work out their weaknesses that have harmed the team’s otherwise decent run in the season. They have lost three games in a row now and desperately need a course correction.

Meanwhile, East Bengal has a long road to recovery as they have won just one match in nine games that they have played. Their only win came against Odisha, a team that has emerged as the weakest in the tournament. One win would not be sufficient at this point if they are to climb up the points table. Against a team like Bengaluru, it is not going to be easy anyway.

The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal start?

The Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match will be played on January 9 (Saturday).

The Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa.

The Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches are being telecasted on Star Sports Network TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Gurpreet Singh, Juanan, Pratik Chowdhary, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown

ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Debjit Majumder, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Milan Singh, Bikash Jairu, Raju Gaikwad, Matti Steinmann, Haobam Tomba Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma