ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC's Ashique Kuruniyan Undergoes Successful Surgery after Suffering Freak Injury

Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC in an official statement has announced that Ashique Kuruniyan has undergone successful surgery for multiple fractures to his face. They further stated that the procedure on Ashqiue lasted for three hours and it was done by a maxillofacial surgeon and the operation took place in Bengaluru on Sarturday.

Ashique Kuruniyan suffered the freak injury in BFC's match against Odisha FC in the 48th minute of the game as Ashique was caught in the face by Odisha's Jerry Mawihmingthanga at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Later on, images showed that the full-back had to be transported to a hospital in an ambulance.

Bengaluru FC conceded 23 minutes after the incident with Ashique, only for Cleiton Silva to score the winner for them in the 79th minute. After the match, BFC coach Carles Cuadrat said that Odisha FC's equaliser was a lapse in concentration after Ashique's injury. "We weren't doing things right and players were in shock about Ashique. We were not getting the ball and losing it very past."

Sunil Chhetri while speaking to the broadcasters expressed his worry for the player and said, "I am keeping my fingers crossed. People who saw the injury say his cheekbone is gone. I am really worried for him."

However, on Friday, December 18, Ashique took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message that should somewhat ease the hearts of his fans. He said it was an unfortunate injury and that it was unintentional and not Jerry's fault.

"Last night was another game of some beautiful football, however unfortunately in the heat of the game I have injured myself. It was a complete (sic) unintentional collision. Jerry is my brother and this is football and as players, this is something that can happen to anyone," he said in his post.

He thanked his friends, family and fans for their messages and apologised for not replying individually. He asked them to continue praying for him.

"I am grateful for all the beautiful messages and love that I have received from all my friends, family and fans. Thank you for all the wishes and please do continue to pray for me. I'm sorry if I haven't replied to everyone."

Ashique then quoted Nemanja Vidic saying, "You can fix your nose, but if you let somebody score the goal your pride cannot be fixed."

"Thank you once again for all the good wishes and I will come back soon stronger," he finished his note.

Ashique is likely to be out for 2-3 months.