ISL 2020-21: BFC vs NEUFC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangalore FC vs NorthEast United FC Match Live Telecast, Team News

Match 21 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will bring forth an exciting fixture as two unbeaten clubs, Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa on Tuesday, December 8. After two consecutive draws against FC Goa and Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC finally secured their first win of the season as they defeated Chennaiyin FC. Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored his first goal of ISL 2020-21 with a penalty kick. The Blues are currently placed fifth with five points from three games so far in the points table. Head coach Carles Cuadrat will hope his side can carry on the momentum into the clash against the Highlanders.

On the other hand, an in-form NorthEast United head into the fixture after defeating SC East Bengal 2-0 in their last outing. They are unbeaten this season and won their first game against Mumbai City FC and followed it with a couple of draws. The Highlanders, after a string of good performances, sit at the third spot with eight points from four games.

Both teams have met on eight occasions across ISL seasons, and Bengaluru have the upper hand with five wins. NorthEast United won just once, while points were shared on two other occasions. The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 pm.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC start?

The match will be played on December 8 (Tuesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC be played?

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Probable Starting XIs

Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

NorthEast United FC Possible Starting XI: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Rochharzela, Khassa Camara, Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado