ISL 2020-21: Buoyed FC Goa Take on Winless Odisha FC

High on confidence after registering their maiden win of the season, FC Goa will look to continue the good form when they take on laggards Odisha FC in an Indian Super League match on Saturday.

FC Goa, placed seventh, head into the contest on the back of a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters, while the Bhubaneshwar-based outfit occupies the penultimate spot on the table and are winless after four games.

The Gaurs will have their sights set on a goal-fest.

The likes of Igor Angulo, who is the current joint-top scorer this season, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes and Edu Bedia will have a big role to play as well.

Juan Ferrando's side will also have their eyes set on their first clean sheet of the season.

"When we are working in training, it's important to control a few details in transitions and keep improving. We are working a lot," said Ferrando.

"I'm so happy about the defensive aspect because the team is good but sometimes, it's necessary to (keep) the intensity in defense. We need to be more aggressive," he added.

Meanwhile, Stuart Baxter's side has struggled at both ends of the pitch so far. Up front, their attack has appeared blunt, failing to score in three out of their four matches.

They are also yet to register a clean sheet this season and have not been able to start games strongly, conceding five goals in the first half—most by a team this season.

The problem for Baxter has also been watching his team being dominated by the opponents and Angulo will hope to add to his tally against a leaky Odisha defence.

Against FC Goa, the side that has the highest average possession by any team this season (58 percent), Baxter knows a big challenge lies ahead for his side.

"The striker (Angulo) has been scoring goals and that's always a problem," the Englishman said.

"The rest of the team, they have a set way of playing and they stick to it. It's important (that) you don't allow them to gain too much momentum.

"We have to be a constant threat and ought to be able to deal with them properly. They're one of the better teams and in that way, they deserve our respect," Baxter added.

Goa beat Odisha in both their meetings last season and come Saturday, they will be hoping to extend that winning streak.