ISL 2020-21: Captain Fantastic Sunil Chhetri to Play 200th Match for Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri, the man, the myth, the legend of Indian football will be donning the famous Blue jersey of the Bengaluru FC for the 200th time when they take on Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League Match number 95 later tonight.

The talismanic Indian forward joined the Bengaluru outfit back in 2013 when Bengaluru FC became the newest outfit to join the I-League as the direct entry to the league. Barring the 2015-16 ISL and I-League season when he was with Mumbai City FC and was loaned back to Bengaluru, Chhetri has been with Bengaluru throughout. In all this time, he has scored 88 goals for The Blues.

"I've enjoyed every bit of it. Not only the wins, the victories or trophies. But just being a part of this club, and feeling more for it, has been special", Chhetri said in an interview uploaded on Twitter by the Bengaluru based side.

With the ISL title in 2018-19 season, I-League titles in 2013–14 and 2015–16, Federation Cup in 2014–15 and 2016–17 and a Super Cup win in 2018, the Indian forward has had a pretty successful outing with Bengaluru. It has in fact been his most successful stint with any club. The 36-year-old started his career with Mohun Bagan back in 2002 and has played for ten clubs in total, which includes his foreign stints with Kansas City Wizards in the MLS and Sporting CP B team in the Liga Portugal 2.

The Arjuna Award winner has a different kind of connection with the football fans pan India. Remember the time when he urged the football fans to come to the stadium and support the Indian national team and despite heavy rain in Mumbai, a 9000-odd crowd turned up in the nearly 10,000 capacity stadium to watch Chhetri and the Indian men's football team take the pitch.

His goal scoring record is mighty in the context of goals scored around the world by active footballers. He is ahead of Lionel Messi in the list on second, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former ISL winners take on already-qualified Mumbai City FC in a must-win match at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. However, their track record against Mumbai City isn't great. BFC have lost on four occasions and drawn one in five outings.