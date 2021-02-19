ISL 2020-21 CFC vs NEUFC, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: How to Watch ATKMB vs SCEB Live Streaming on Jio TV, Disney+Hotstar

ISL 2020-21 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: The Indian Super League (ISL) is reaching the latter end of the season and three points are crucial to any team. However, when it comes to a Kolkata Derby, there is much more than three points at stake, its about pride. ATK Mohun Bagan are at the top of the ISL points table and have won 11 matches in 17 fixtures played so far and have currently won four matches on the trot, whereas SC East Bengal are ninth on the table and in their previous five fixtures, they have lost two matches, drawn two and have won one match.

While ATK Mohun Bagan will look to walk away with three points to consolidate their lead at the top of the table, SC East Bengal will look to avenge their defeat in the previous encounter as ATK Mohun Bagan cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory back in November 2020. Its an exciting clash and the Kolkata Derby never fails to thrill fans.

Here you can find all the details as to how one can watch the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal live football match streaming online on JIO TV and Disney + Hotstar.For JIO TV, Reliance users can comfortably watch the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal live football match on the JIO TV application on your smart device.

To watch the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal live match on Disney + Hotstar, fans will have to download and purchase a plan from the application to view the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match live streaming online. The plans offered by Disney + Hotstar are as follows:

• Rs. 399 – Disney + Hotstar VIP Annual Plan

• Rs. 1,499 – Disney + Hotstar Premium Annual Plan

• Rs. 299 – Disney + Hotstar Premium Monthly Plan

How to Watch ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Live Match on Disney + Hotstar

Fans can go through the following steps on how to download and view the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal live match online which are as follows:

Step 1:Open the Play Store on your Smart Phone Device

Step 2: Search for Disney + Hotstar application on the Play Store

Step 3: Download the Disney + Hotstar app

Step 4: Register yourself on the application and proceed to purchase a plan interested in

Step 5: Purchase the plan through online mode and enjoy the ISL live matches streaming online

The ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal live match will be streamed and telecasted live from the Fatorda Stadium on February 19, 2021, from 7:30 PM IST.