ISL 2020-21 CFC vs NEUFC, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: How to Watch CFC vs NEUFC Live Streaming on Jio TV, Disney+Hotstar

The stage is set in Match 98 of the Indian Super League (ISL) as Chennaiyin FC host fourth ranked NorthEast United FC. Chennaiyin FC had a chance to secure a win their previous match against FC Goa but squandered their lead as they conceded a late goal in extra time to be held to a 2-2 draw. NorthEast Unted saw off Odisha FC with a comfortable 3-1 win, despite ending the match with ten players. Defender Gurjinder Singh was handed a second yellow late in the match and will now have to sit out three matches. Machado put on a brilliant performance by scoring a brace, taking his tally to 6 goals in 17 matches played so far in the Indian Super League.

In the upcoming clash in the ISL, NorthEast United FC will look to secure three crucial points in order to make it to the ISL elimination rounds. Chennaiyin FC have been gradually improving and to walk away with three points would hurth NorthEast United FC’s chances in the ISL, especially in this time of the tournament.

Here you can find all the details on How to Watch the ISL 2020-21 CFC vs NEUFC, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC football match live streaming online on Disney + Hotstar app and JIO TV app.For JIO TV, Reliance JIO users can watch the ISL 2020-21 CFC vs NEUFC, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match on their smart phone device.

For Disney + Hotstar application, fans will have to download the application from the playstore and purchase a plan they are interested in subscribing for. Fans can opt to purchase a monthly plan or an annual plan. The Disney + Hotstar plans are as follows:

Rs. 399 – Disney + Hotstar VIP Yearly Plan

Rs. 1,499 – Disney + Hotstar VIP Annual Plan (Yearly)

Rs. 299 – Disney + Hotstar Premium Monthly Plan

How to Watch ISL 2020-21 CFC vs NEUFC, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Match on Disney + Hotstar Application

Fans can follow the below mentioned steps on how to view the ISL 2020-21 CFC vs NEUFC, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match online on Disney + Hotstar application.

Step 1: Open the Play Store on your Smart Phone Device

Step 2:Search for Disney + Hotstar application on the Play Store

Step 3:Download the Disney + Hotstar app

Step 4: Register yourself on the application and proceed to purchase a plan you're interested in

Step 5: Purchase the plan and enjoy the ISL football clash live streaming online

The ISL 2020-21 CFC vs NEUFC, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC football match will be played on February 18, 2021, from 7:30 PM IST onwards at the GMC Stadium Bambolim.