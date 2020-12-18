ISL 2020-21: 'Cheekbone is Gone' - Ashique Kuruniyan Suffers Freak Injury in Bengaluru FC's 2-1 Win over Odisha FC

Ashique Kuruniyan had to be driven off to hospital during an Indian Super League (ISL) clash which Bengaluru FC beat Odisha FC 2-1 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday. "Ashique Kuruniyan has suffered multiple fractures to his face and is under observation," Bengaluru FC said in a statement. "We're sending the boy strength, and wishing him a speedy recovery," the statement added.

The incident happened in the 48th minute of the game as Ashique was caught in the face by Odisha's Jerry Mawihmingthanga early in the second half as Bengaluru FC were forced into substitutions.

Images showed Ashique being transported on an ambulance.

Bengaluru FC won the match with Sunil Chhetri scoring a historic 50th goal in the ISL and Cleiton Silva scoring a winner in the 79th minute. Odisha FC's goal came off Steven Taylor.

After the match, Chhetri, speaking to the broadcaster, gave an update on Ashique's injury: "I am keeping my fingers crossed. People who saw the injury say his cheekbone is gone. I am really worried for him. The news was spreading and we were down for five minutes when they got the goal. Then the subs came on to get us the win."

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat said that Odisha FC's equaliser was a lapse in concentration after Ashique's injury. "We weren't doing things right and players were in shock about Ashique. We were not getting the ball and losing it very past," Cuadrat told the broadcaster.

At the post-match press conference, Cuadrat accepted that Ashique was the best player for Bengaluru FC after the first 6 games. "I think he (Ashique) was our best player at the moment of the season, after six games, and he was having a great season. Maybe it ill be a long time before we get him back."

Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter, speaking to the broadcaster accepted: "I have to worry about not getting the sack first."

Later at the post -match press conference said that his young players are not to blame. "Inexperience in itself is not costing us," he said. "You have got a young group who are almost playing very well but luck is not on their side and they are losing confidence and concentration every game. To keep them believing in what they are doing is very difficult," he added.