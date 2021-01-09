ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC Playmaker Rafael Crivellaro Ruled Out for the Season

Chennaiyin FC playmaker Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out for the rest of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season due to an injury he suffered against ATK Mohun Bagan, the club announced on Saturday. Crivellaro was a vital cog in Chennaiyin FC's midfield and was responsible for the creativity the team showed in the final third.

"Chennaiyin FC captain Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out for the rest of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season following the injury he suffered to his left ankle against ATK Mohun Bagan on Tuesday December 29th, 2020.

"Following assessment by the club's medical team, it has been learned that Rafael has suffered a ligamentous injury on his left ankle which will rule him out for at least two months and he will now return home to Brazil.

"Everyone at CFC wishes Rafael a speedy recovery. The club is working on signing a replacement player. The club will not make any further comment," the club said in its statement.

Crivellaro was injured in the 63rd minute of Chennaiyin FC's game against ATK Mohun Bagan. Crivellaro was rash-tackled by Pronay Halder for which the referee also showed him a yellow card.

As soon as Crivellaro had got injured, he was screaming in pain and had to be attended by the physios. He attempted to get back to playing but was struggling to walk and failed to continue the game.

Chennaiyin had managed a goalless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan but Crivellaro was a huge miss in their next game when they were thrashed 4-1 by Hyderabad FC.

After the thrashing by Hyderabad, Chennaiyin FC Csaba Laszlo had rued the lack of creativity due to the absence of Crivellaro and said the offence was just not good enough.

"I think I try today to have players in the middle with Chhangte and Memo, they can play football but there was no creativity. Someone who can take the ball and make those passes, we missed that today. Even if you pass the ball but there is no movement off the ball, if there is no ideas and creativity, it doesn't make any difference as we saw today," he had said.

Chennaiyin FC play their next game against Odisha FC, who will come into the match at the back of a confidence-building 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters.

Laszlo will now desperately need the other midfielders to find the creative output with Crivellaro out for the season.