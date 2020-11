ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC – Team Squad, Full Fixture, Live Streaming

Chennaiyin FC will start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 campaign against Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday, November 24, at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. The two-time champions made a good comeback last year but were beaten 3-1 by ATK in the final.

The club have roped in Hungarian Csaba Laszlo as the head coach following the former Owen Coach’s departure. Fans will witness several new foreign faces like Jakub Sylvestr, Esmael Goncalves, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, midfielder Memo Moura and defender Enes Sipovic in the squad. However, the team have retained Brazilian’s Eli Sabia and Rafael Crivellaro from the previous year’s overseas players squad.

The club will feature familiar Indian players like Vishal Kaith, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspau, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Dhanpal Ganesh and Lallianzuala Chhangte in the squad.

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC Full squad:

Goalkeepers - BY Revanth, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra

Defenders - Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Remi Aimol, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab

Midfielders - Abhijit Sarkar, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh

Forwards - Isma, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC Team fixtures:

Tuesday, November 24 – Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan, 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 29 – Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Friday, December 4 – Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, December 9 – Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 13 – Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC at Tilak Maidan, 5:00 pm

Saturday, December 19 – Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 26 – Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, December 29 – Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Monday, January 4, 2021 – Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 10, 2021 – Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming:

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. All the matches will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.