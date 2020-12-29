ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CFC vs ATKMB Telecast, Team News

Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be taking on each other in the 42nd match of ISL 2020-21 today at the GMC Stadium Bambolim. The Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan game will start at 7.30 pm.

In their previous clash, Chennaiyin FC faced SC East Bengal. The match ended in a draw as both the sides scored two goals each. In the points table, Chennaiyin FC are placed at the seventh spot with nine points. They have won two of the seven matches they have played so far in ISL 2020-21.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan emerged victorious 1-0 against Bengaluru FC in their previous match. They are standing at the number two spot on the points table with 16 points. ATK Mohun Bagan have registered wins in five of the seven matches they have played so far in this season.

This is the first time the two teams will be facing each other in this season of the Indian Super League.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match start?

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played on December 29 (Tuesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match be played?

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played at the GMC Stadium Bambolim.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match begin?

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Staring XIs

ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting XI vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Isma, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali

ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: Arindam Bhattacharjee, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, David Williams