ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Match 16 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chennaiyin FC will be locking horns with Bengaluru FC in the 16th match of ISL 2020-21 today at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. It will be the third match of both the teams in ISL 2020-21. On the points table, Chennaiyin FC are placed at the fifth spot with four points, while Bengaluru FC are positioned at the sixth spot with two points. Chennaiyin FC have won one of the two games they have played so far in this season and the remaining game ended in a draw. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC have not won a single match and both their fixtures ended in draws.

Chennaiyin FC played their last match against Kerala Blasters. The fixture ended in a draw as both the teams failed to score even a single goal. They defeated Jamshedpur 2-1 in their first match of the season.

In their previous clash, Bengaluru FC faced Hyderabad and both the sides could not open their account. In their first game, they went head to head with Goa and both the teams scored two goals each.

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match will commence at 7.30 pm.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC start?

The match will be played on December 4 (Friday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC be played?

The match will be played at the GMC Stadium at Bambolim in Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Starting XIs

Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestyr

Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Fran Gonzalez, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Suresh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva