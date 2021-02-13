ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chennaiyin FC will be locking horns with FC Goa in their upcoming scheduled match on Saturday, February 13. The Indian Super League 2020-21 match will start from 7:30 PM at the GMC Stadium. Neither of the two teams have managed to register a win in their last 5 matches. The latest five of Goa have all ended in draws while Chennai havehad three losses and two draws in their most recent five matches. In terms of the latest match, Goa had a draw against Mumbai after both teams scored three goals each, while Chennai lost the kickoff to Jamshedpur by 0-1.

Here is a look at the predicted starting XI from Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa

Chennaiyin FC predicted starting line-up: Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves

FC Goa predicted starting line-up: Dheeraj Singh, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. To watch it on Disney+Hotstar, fans will have to download the app ontheir device and subscribe to one of the plans.