ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Match 47 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch CFC vs HFC Telecast, Team News

In an exciting clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, Chenniyin FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa on Monday, January 4. Csaba Laszlo's side are unbeaten in their last four games and currently occupy the seventh place with 10 points. The Marina Machans will take positives from their fighting 0-0 draw against a formidable ATK Mohun Bagan last time out. They will look for a win over Hyderabad FC, as it could propel them to fourth place with 13 points.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, after a strong start to the season have lost their previous three games and are one place below Chennaiyin, standing at eighth place with nine points. Manuel Márquez Roca side will look to getting back to winning ways in their first ISL game of the year.

The ISL 2020-21 match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match start?

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be played on January 4 (Monday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match be played?

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be played at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match begin?

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL 2020-21 matches can be viewed on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC?

Live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Deepak Tangri, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa; Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte

ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Lluis Sastre; Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana, Halicharan Narzary