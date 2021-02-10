ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CFC vs JFC Telecast, Team News

Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will cross swords with each other in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, on Wednesday, February 10, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

In their last game, a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC was the ninth time Chennaiyin FC failed to score this season, it is the most by any team. The former champions find themselves in desperate need of results to reach the playoffs for the second straight time. They are currently in need of six points to feature in the top four.

Whereas, Jamshedpur FC are a spot above their opponent with just a point separating them. They have garnered just five points from their last seven matches, with only one victory coming against Odisha FC.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Both sides have been struggling this season, however, Chennaiyin FC won 2-1 when the two sides clashed earlier in the ongoing season.

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match start?

The match will be played on February 10 (Wednesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match be played?

The match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match begin?

The match will kick-off at 7:30 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games will be available to live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Narender Gehlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Boris Singh Thangjam, Farukh Choudhary, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis