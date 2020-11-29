ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In a rivalry between the teams of neighbouring states, two-time champions Chennaiyin FC will be up against Kerala Blasters as they will aim for their second consecutive win in the season seven of the Indian Super League. ISL 2020-21 South derby outing is scheduled to take place at 7.30pm on Sunday, November 29 at the GMC Stadium, Goa.

Chennaiyin FC started their campaign this season with an impressive 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. Anirudh Thapa and Isma turned out to be the star players for their team. CFC will carry the same team strength as they play Kerala Blasters on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, couldn’t claim a single victory in either of the two matches played so far. While they lost to ATK Mohun Bagan in their first clash, the outing against NorthEast United was concluded at a 2-2 draw. Head coach Kibu Vicuna need to prepare his team for a convincing win this time as finding momentum is the most important task for Blasters right now.

In their previous ISL clashes so far, Chennaiyin FC have emerged as the stronger team, having won 6 out of the 14 games between the opponents. However, given the changes that both the teams have introduced in their squads, the match can go in the favour of either side.

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC starting probable line-up against Kerala Blasters: Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Esmael Gonçalves, Reagan Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo, Jakub Sylvestr

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters starting probable line-up against Chennaiyin FC: Albino Gomes, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Bakary Kone, Sergio Cidoncha, Seityasen Singh, Vicente Gómez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Karuthadathkuni Prasanth, Nishu Kumar, Gary Hooper

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters live telecast in India on TV can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters match will be available for live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.