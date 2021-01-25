ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Mumbai City have been in a phenomenal form since the beginning of the Indian Super League last year. The team have only lost one out of the 12 matches that they have played. As expected, they are continuing to be on the top spot with 29 points and nine wins. Of their last five matches, Mumbai City FC have been on the winning end of four, including their latest against East Bengal. The team’s next match is scheduled against Chennaiyin FC.

The two sides had previously met in the league for a fixture that was held on December 9. In the match, Mumbai had won against Chennai by 2-1. Chennaiyin have been in bad shape recently. Of their last five matches, the team have only registered their win in one match. With 15 points and three victories, the team are placed at number 6 position of the ISL 2020-21 table. Chennai lost their latest fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan by 0-1.

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC starting probable line-up against Mumbai City FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia (c), Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Memo Moura, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC starting probable line-up against Chennaiyin FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (c), Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Cy Goddard, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.