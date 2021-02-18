ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CFC vs NEUFC Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: In Match 98 of the Indian Super League (ISL), NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) travel to the GMC Stadium Bambolim to face Chennaiyin FC on February 18, 2021, from 7:30 PM IST onwards. In their last five fixtures, NorthEast United FC are undefeated as they have won three matches and drawn two matches, whereas for Chennaiyin FC, they have lost two matches and drawn three fixtures so far, with their previous fixture against FC Goa ending in a thrilling 2-2 draw. NEUFC are coming off an impressive win over bottom ranked Odisha FC, with Machado starring with his brace in the 3-1 victory.

NorthEast United FC are two points ahead of FC Goa and can strengthen their position at number four on the ISL points table if they are able to walk away with three vital points. In their previous encounter, the clash ended in a scoreless draw. However, given the performances by the two sides so far in the season, the clash is expected to have goals with Machado from NEUFC looking to strike once again. With the return of Deshorn Brown, NEUFC’s attacking line up could create problems for Chennaiyin FC’s defence.

It’s a must watch ISL clash and here you can get all the details as to How, When and Where you can watch the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC football match live streaming online and live TV telecast.

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-Up

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs NEUFC, Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting Line-Up vs NorthEast United FC: Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Manu Lanzarote, Memo, Edwin Vanspaul, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Vishal Kaith (GK)

CFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-Up vs Chennaiyin FC: Machado, Deshorn Brown, Suhair VP, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camera, Federico Gallego, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Mashoor Thangalakath, Dylan Fox

How to watch ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC football match live streaming online?

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC football match will be live streamed online on Disney + Hotstar app and JIO TV app.

Where to watch ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC football match on TV?

To watch the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC football match on TV, for English commentary, the ISL CFC vs NEUFC match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD. For Hindi commentary, the ISL CFC vs NEUFC match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 3. The ISL CFC vs NEUFC match will also be telecasted on Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam). For regional languages, the ISL CFC vs NEUFC match will be telecasted on Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.